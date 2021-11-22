N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 33.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 100,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,080,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

