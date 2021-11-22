N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.70. 14,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,932. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.27 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

