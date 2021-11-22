N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,389. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

