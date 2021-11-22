N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,166. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $293.48 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

