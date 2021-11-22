N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.38. 964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,383. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $117.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

