Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 690 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 682.90 ($8.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.31. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £501.51 million and a PE ratio of -49.49.
Naked Wines Company Profile
