Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 690 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 682.90 ($8.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.31. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of GBX 491.17 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £501.51 million and a PE ratio of -49.49.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

