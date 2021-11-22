Name Change Token Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $75,585.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227680 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00085747 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,174,002 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

