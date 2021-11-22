Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of Nanobiotix stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

