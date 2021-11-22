Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,482.46

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $197,482.46 and $9,277.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,481,126 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

