National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,707. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.