National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,707. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
