NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.