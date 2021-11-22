Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 1,465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $136.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

