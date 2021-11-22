New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GBR opened at $3.08 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $30.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

