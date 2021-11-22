New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Jialiang Yuan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Jialiang Yuan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$95,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,682.55.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.50.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.