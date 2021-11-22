New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Jialiang Yuan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Jialiang Yuan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$95,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,682.55.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.