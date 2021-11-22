New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

New Relic stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

