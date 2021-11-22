Newton (NEW) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $1.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.83 or 0.07265820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.11 or 1.00103227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

