NEXT Hits Market Cap of $843,259.44 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $843,259.44 and $5,206.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00373022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.