NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $175.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

