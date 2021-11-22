Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Noah by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

