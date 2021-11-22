Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.

Get Noah alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noah stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.