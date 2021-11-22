Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noah stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
