Northern Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $113.03 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $113.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

