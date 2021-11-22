Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $120.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

