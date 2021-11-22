Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

