Northern Trust Corp Buys 317,159 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Metromile worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Metromile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 208,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $15,571,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metromile by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 340,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

