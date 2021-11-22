Northern Trust Corp Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XOMA were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Aegis cut their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.78. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

