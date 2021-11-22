Northern Trust Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.