Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Farmland Partners worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

