Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Capstar Financial worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $485.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.