Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,021 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unifi were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE UFI opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.