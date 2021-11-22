Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

AIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $24.10 on Monday. Arteris has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

