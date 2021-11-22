Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

