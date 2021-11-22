Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.98 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

