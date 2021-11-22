Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $38,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $71.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

