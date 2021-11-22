Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE JTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager James T. Stephenson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JTA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

