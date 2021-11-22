Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE NBB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $24.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
