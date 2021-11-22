Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE NBB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 404.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

