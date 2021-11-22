Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.79. 15,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

