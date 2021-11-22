NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.13

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $114.35, with a volume of 5625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

