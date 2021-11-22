NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $36,272,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

