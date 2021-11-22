Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Specifically, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,769 shares of company stock worth $33,258,272. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

