Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

