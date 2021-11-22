Oikos Reaches One Day Volume of $4,669.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $4,669.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.84 or 0.07267310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.90 or 1.00343933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.