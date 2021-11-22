OKCash One Day Volume Reaches $781,492.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $781,492.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.58 or 0.99224127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00490339 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,718,462 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

