Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

