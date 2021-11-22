OneWater Marine Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $817.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

