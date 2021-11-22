OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $60.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target increased by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

