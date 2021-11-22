Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$380.26 million and a P/E ratio of 508.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

