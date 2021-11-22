Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Opthea has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

