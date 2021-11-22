Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,482 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 0.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OEC stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.