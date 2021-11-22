Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $28.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.41. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,012. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,073 shares of company stock worth $205,573 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

