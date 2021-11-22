Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 12,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

